Stillwater: First Trailer, Poster, and Images for Matt Damon's Latest

Now that it looks like the summer is actually going to have a movie season [fingers crossed, go get your shots], studios are starting to market their slate of movies. The bigger studios have been doing said marketing for months, but smaller studios are releasing a lot of first looks in the last couple of days. Yesterday, we got the first new trailer for The Green Knight from A24 since February 2020, and then we got a first look at Matt Damon's new movie Stillwater that is coming out the same day.

Stillwater Summary, Poster, and Images

Summary: A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

This is giving me some serious Taken vibes, but there is still the chance that they could lean into the obnoxious "I'm American and therefore am right about everything" trope. This also seems to be drawing inspiration from stories like Amanda Knox with a foreign student getting accused of murder. Focus Features usually puts out interesting movies, so maybe there is more to this than what's on the surface because it looks rather generic right now. However, Focus is owned by Universal, so this one will have a much shorter theatrical window, and maybe this one will clean up on VOD.

Stillwater, directed by Tom McCarthy, stars Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, and Camille Cottin. It will be released on July 30, 2021.