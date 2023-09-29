Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blu-ray, dvd, peacock, strays, universal, Universal Pictures

Strays: Streams To Peacock On Oct. 6, Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 10

R-rated dog comedy Strays will stream to Peacock and be available to buy on Digital starting October 6th and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 10th.

If this summer wasn't kind to mediocre movies, it was really unkind to R-rated comedies. None of the comedies that were released, even the one that was really good, didn't do well at the box office, which is a shame. Maybe these films will find some love on home release now that everyone is heading back to college and could use something to watch while eating an edible. One of the movies that some people liked but this writer personally didn't was Strays, a dog comedy about an abandoned and neglected dog that is trying to get back to his terrible owner so he can get revenge. The thing that stings the most about Strays is that there are moments when the film is near brilliant, the narrator dog gag is amazing, but instead, it falls back on sex and dick jokes instead of doing anything clever. The film will be on Peacock to stream and to buy on Digital starting October 6th, and starting October 10th, it will be Blu-ray™ and DVD. The special features, along with a cast list and a more detailed summary, are listed below.

From the ridiculous, raunchy new comedy from the humans that brought you 21 Jump Street & Cocaine Bear, STRAYS is available to stream only on Peacock beginning October 6th, 2023, and to own in an all-new Unleashed Edition with tail-riffic extras when you buy on Digital October 6th, 2023, and on Blu-ray™ and DVD October 10th, 2023, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. A subversion of the dog movies we know and love, STRAYS is a hilarious, R-rated, live-action comedy about the complications of love, the importance of great friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping. After a fast-talking terrier (Jamie Foxx; Ray, Dreamgirls) shows a naïve pup (Will Ferrell; Step Brothers, Elf) that his beloved owner (Will Forte; "The Last Man on Earth," Nebraska) is a dirtbag, the dogs embark on an epic adventure for revenge.

The hilariously entertaining and full of heart STRAYS features an a-list lineup of comedic talent in front of and behind the camera with director Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and stars Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic) Randall Park (Marvel's "WandaVision," "Fresh Off the Boat") and Brett Gelman ("Stranger Things") alongside Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and Will Forte.

Plucky pup Reggie (Ferrell) thought he and his owner Doug (Forte) were playing an innocent game of fetch. It isn't until he meets Bug (Foxx), a streetwise stray who says only suckers have owners, that Reggie realizes his miserable master intentionally abandoned him in the big city. With two more pooches (Fisher & Park) adding fuel to his furry fire, Reggie goes from cute to cunning as he and Bug concoct a crazy scheme to get back to Doug and give him a big bite between his legs. Revenge has never been this riotous or this irreverent as the hilariously absurd antics of these four furballs turn typical animal adventures totally upside down. Forget everything you know about "dog movie" drama because this is one journey home that's off its leash and over the top.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

Talk Like a Dog – Meet the humans behind the dogs as Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park discuss how they got into the canine mindset to voice their roles.

– Meet the humans behind the dogs as Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park discuss how they got into the canine mindset to voice their roles. The Ultimate Treat: Making STRAYS – Go on a journey with filmmakers and cast and share in their joy at bringing this unique film to the big screen.

– Go on a journey with filmmakers and cast and share in their joy at bringing this unique film to the big screen. Poop, Booms, and Shrooms – You'd be surprised how challenging it is filming big scenes with non-human actors. In this piece, we take a look at how the filmmaking team executed some of the film's most memorable sequences.

– You'd be surprised how challenging it is filming big scenes with non-human actors. In this piece, we take a look at how the filmmaking team executed some of the film's most memorable sequences. Will Forte: STRAY Actor – Sit down with Will Forte and learn what it's like playing someone we all hate. Filmmakers and his castmates join in to reveal why Will was the best man for the job.

– Sit down with Will Forte and learn what it's like playing someone we all hate. Filmmakers and his castmates join in to reveal why Will was the best man for the job. Training to be STRAY – Sit, stay, pee, hump? Take a look at the creative methods used by trainers to get the canines to perform.

– Sit, stay, pee, hump? Take a look at the creative methods used by trainers to get the canines to perform. A New Best Friend – The bond between human and dog is undeniable. So much so that director Josh Greenbaum couldn't resist bringing a stray from set home with him.

– The bond between human and dog is undeniable. So much so that director Josh Greenbaum couldn't resist bringing a stray from set home with him. Feature commentary with Director/Producer Josh Greenbaum and Screenwriter/Producer Dan Perrault

