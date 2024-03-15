Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, civil war, ex machina, hereditary, IMAX, uncut gems

A24 Teaming With IMAX For New Screening Series

A24 is teaming up with IMAX to bring three of its most beloved films to the format for some special screenings this spring.

A24 is teaming up with IMAX for a new series of screenings of the studio's films in the most popular theatrical format. On March 27th, Ex Machina will return to theaters in IMAX, followed by Hereditary on April 24th, and wrapping up with Uncut Gems on May 22nd. After the screening of Ex Machina, A24 will present a special sneak peek at the upcoming Alex Garland film Civil War, which opens on April 12th and will be, you guessed it, screening in IMAX.

Smart Move By A24

A24 and IMAX are teaming up to bring A24 titles to fans in the IMAX Experience® for the first time ever with an all-new monthly screening series. The partnership kicks off on Wednesday, March 27, with the IMAX® debut of Alex Garland's seminal sci-fi masterpiece "Ex Machina". The film will be followed by an exclusive sneak peek of Garland's upcoming "Civil War" – in theaters and IMAX on April 12. The screening series will continue every month for the next year, with IMAX digitally remastering classics from A24's premium library of more than 140 feature films. The series will kick off with:

Alex Garland's "Ex Machina" on Wednesday, March 27

Ari Aster's "Hereditary" on Wednesday, April 24

The Safdie Brothers' "Uncut Gems" on Wednesday, May 22

Screenings will be held across more than 300 IMAX locations nationwide and select locations internationally. Tickets will be on sale at www.imax.com/a24.

It was a very smart move by A24 to take advantage of any IMAX screens availability. It is no secret that more IMAX screens need to be built and fast, as moviegoers increasingly look for a premium experience when they decide to leave their houses. It is vital to the continued sustainability of the theatrical experience that this happens and happens soon. The more studios do these types of events, the more pressure is put on theaters to get this done. Also, we just like seeing films we love in this format. More please.

