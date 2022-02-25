Foo Fighters Horror Comedy Studio 666 Is A Fantastic Time {Review}

Foo Fighters fans have been in a tizzy for a while now since it was revealed that the band was filming a feature-length film. When they found out it was a horror-comedy, most got even more excited. Then the pandemic happened, and production had to shut down for months. However, all that is in the past now as the film plays in theaters this weekend. And it is a good thing they held out for a theatrical release, as this is a crowd-pleaser that needs to be seen with an audience for sure.

Foo Fighters Know How To Have A Good Time

Being pressured by their label to make a new record, the Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shifiett, and Rami Jaffee) move into a house to record. Little do they know that it is a conduit for evil spirits, and others who have recorded there went nuts and murdered each other. After Grohl becomes possessed and goes more mad, the rest of the band and an odd assortment of kooky characters (Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, and Jeff Garlin) fight to not only survive but finish the record.

Right off the bat, this film is just a ton of fun, like the most adult Scooby-Doo episode you have ever watched. What else would you expect from the Foo Fighters? Director BJ McDonnell has a ton of experience with not just horror, but some of the sillier tones that this required, and should be commended for how he creates an entire world out of nothing but scenes in a house. Most of it only takes place in one room of said house as well, as the band jams out their new sound. Each band member is great, mostly just playing amped-up versions of themselves, though Grohl, Hawkins, and Jaffee are the standouts. Hawkins especially has a great screen presence. Dave Grohl may actually be possessed in real life; he was a little too good playing an evil version of himself.

The real star of this one, though, is the kills. Oh, the kills, both beautiful and gross at the same time. There is some really inventive and disgusting stuff in this one that will have you smiling and screaming with delight as you try not to look away. No spoilers, but there are creative uses of a grill, a drum cymbal, a car, and one on a bed that is for sure going to top most lists of best kills in a horror film at the end of the year.

Most of all, this is just a fun time. Full of jokes that land better than they should, this is a Foo Fighters fan love letter, the best possible gift they could have given us. The end does come apart a bit and spin its wheels a bit, but who cares. You are having so much fun that it doesn't matter at all. Foo fans, horror fans, anyone who just likes a good time, see this with as many people as you can in a safe way, and have a great time.

