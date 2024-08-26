Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story: First Official Trailer Is Here

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. It will be released in theaters on September 21st.

The film, directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, showcases Reeve's rise to stardom and his advocacy post-accident.

This gripping documentary features intimate home movies and interviews with Reeve's children and Hollywood colleagues.

Produced by Passion Pictures and Words + Pictures, the film promises an emotional, impactful cinematic experience.

How do you all feel about crying into your Monday morning coffee? Because that's how we're starting off the week with the release of the first trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. We got the first poster yesterday, so we knew this was coming. Those of us at CinemaCon got to see a trailer for this back in April, and it hits just as hard today as it did a few months ago. It's a combination that will likely be extremely impactful to many people, and we can hope this movie will do well when it's released in theaters next month. Streaming, for all of its many faults, has made more and more people watch documentaries in the last decade or two. So, while more people are watching docs, it did come with the net negative that people aren't watching most of them in theaters. There are a few exceptions, and this will be one of them. If you're a DC fan and a doc fan, you should make time to check this one out next month. Docs should be part of the theatrical experience, too, and much like animation, if one does well, it means that others have the potential to do well, too.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.

From the directors of McQueen, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, this film includes never-before-seen intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve's three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve's colleagues and friends. The film is a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve's remarkable story.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is produced by Passion Pictures (Searching For Sugar Man, The Territory) and Misfits Entertainment (McQueen, Rising Phoenix).

New York-based production studio Words + Pictures financed and also produced the film. Words + Pictures, founded in 2021 by Connor Schell, is led by the creators and producers of the 30 for 30 series, the Emmy Award-winning The Last Dance, and the 2017 Oscar-winning O.J.: Made in America. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be released in theaters on September 21, 2024.

