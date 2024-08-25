Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story: Poster Today, Trailer Tomorrow

The first poster for the documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, has been released. The first trailer will be released tomorrow.

We can all lament what streaming has done to the movie and TV industry, but there have been some benefits, including how many people are watching documentaries now. It used to be an extremely niche genre of films. Still, with streaming, people were exposed to a plethora of excellent documentaries and the revelation that docs could be about anything and everything. If you have a special interest, there is probably a doc out there for you, and that's just great. Now that more people are watching docs, higher-profile docs can jump to the big screen at times. One of those docs that is probably going to make all of us nerds weep like babies is Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. We got to see a teaser for this in April at CinemaCon, and it pretty much destroyed the room [and me] for a hot minute. Reeve was an incredible person who lived an incredible life, and as superheroes become more and more prevalent in popular culture, people are looking back at the films that built this genre. We got the first poster today. We also have some images from the official Warner Bros. media site, and the first trailer will be released tomorrow.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.

From the directors of McQueen, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, this film includes never-before-seen intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve's three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve's colleagues and friends. The film is a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve's remarkable story.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is produced by Passion Pictures (Searching For Sugar Man, The Territory) and Misfits Entertainment (McQueen, Rising Phoenix).

New York-based production studio Words + Pictures financed and also produced the film. Words + Pictures, founded in 2021 by Connor Schell, is led by the creators and producers of the 30 for 30 series, the Emmy Award-winning The Last Dance, and the 2017 Oscar-winning O.J.: Made in America. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will be released in theaters on September 21, 2024.

