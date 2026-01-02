Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl: Based On The Tom King Run, Doesn't Follow It "Religiously"

James Gunn has confirmed that the upcoming Supergirl is based on the Tom King books, but doesn't follow the comics "religiously."

We finally got to see some of Supergirl with the release of the trailer, and the vibes are pretty different from Superman. The teaser trailer still isn't telling us much, but everyone involved is already talking up the film and very much praising star Milly Alcock. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently did an interview over at Variety for the end of the year to talk about Superman, but we did get to learn a little bit about Man of Tomorrow, and he praised Supergirl. Despite how front and center Gunn has been so far, he reaffirmed right out of the gate that "Supergirl is very much [director] Craig Gillespie's vision," and even confirmed that it was I, Tonya that really got him on Gunn's radar for Supergirl.

"I love Milly Alcock in the movie, and it's a space fantasy which is like Guardians in a way," Gunn continued. "It's based on the Tom King books, but it doesn't follow it religiously, and it has a lot of the core there. I'm just really excited for people to see Milly."

A lot of people have been calling Supergirl a Guardians of the Galaxy knock-off, which is really doing a disservice to the actual people who were involved with the making of this film: Gillespie directing and a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. However, that Guardians comparison is what everyone is going to latch onto, even though it makes sense that when Gunn is looking to make a comparison, he'd look to his own work first.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Truth. Justice. Whatever. Supergirl lands in theaters June 26.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production, The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

