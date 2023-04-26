BC Exclusive: Check Out The Poster For Dark Nature From Epic Pictures BC Exclusive: Check out the official poster for Epic Pictures thriller Dark Nature coming to select theaters May 19 and VOD May23.

Dark Nature is a thriller film from Epic Pictures. Hannah Anderson (What Keeps You Alive, Jigsaw, The Purge), Madison Walsh (Don't Say Its Name, Something Undone), Kyra Harper (Orphan Black, See), and Helen Belay (Abracadavers). It is directed by Berkley Brady (The Secret History of: The Wild West). This is a psychological thriller to say the least, as things go haywire at a retreat for a therapy group for survivors of trauma and abuse. While a touchy subject matter, the film looks like it could be one to watch out for, and BC is here to debut the poster for the film, which you can see below.

Dark Nature Synopsis

"Joy, a survivor of an abusive relationship, joins her friend Carmen and her therapy group on an isolated weekend retreat in the Canadian Rockies. Led by the enigmatic Dr. Dunnley, whose methods are experimental and, at times, dubious from Joy's outside perspective, the experience eventually shatters the border between reality and delusion. Joy begins to suspect that they are being stalked by her abuser, when in truth, the entire group will be forced to confront a monstrous entity more terrifying than the ghosts of their pasts."

Brady is making their feature film directing debut with the film and had this to say about working with Epic and the excitement for the release of Dark Nature: "Dark Nature is my first feature and a true labor of love. I loved sharing it with horror fans during its festival run, and I always feel proud when I see the Dread logo in the opening credits. It's been a dream to work with Epic as well, and I'm looking forward to audiences all over the U.S. finally being able to see this film." A clip was released by Dread Central as well, which is below.

Dark Nature will get a limited theatrical run on May 19, followed by a VOD release on May 23.