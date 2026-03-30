Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl: Trailer Tomorrow, Clark Leaves A Voicemail In New TV Spot

Clark leaves a concerned voicemail for his cousin in a new TV spot/teaser for the new Supergirl trailer, set to debut tomorrow.

Article Summary Clark Kent leaves a heartfelt voicemail for Kara in a new Supergirl teaser TV spot

The teaser previews tomorrow’s highly anticipated full trailer release for Supergirl

Kara Zor-El’s struggle continues, with glimpses of tension teased in the latest footage

Questions remain about Superman’s role in Supergirl or if this cameo is a one-time moment

We have a new DC movie coming out in just under three months, and it's time for the new trailer. Or tomorrow, it's new trailer time. Today, DC Comics and Warner Bros. released a new TV spot/teaser for the new trailer of Supergirl, and this time, we get a little Clark Kent cameo appearance. It seems Clark is concerned about his cousin and her antics, which is legit, considering what we saw at the end of Superman and the footage we have seen from the movie so far. Kara is going through it, and she's not doing it gracefully, to say the least. Does this mean we're going to see some Clark in Supergirl, or is this going to be the only appearance we see from him?

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Truth. Justice. Whatever. Supergirl lands in theaters June 26.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production, The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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