Posted in: Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Rachel Brosnahan, superman

Superman Star On What It Means For Lois Lane To Be A Journalist Today

Superman star Rachel Brosnahan loves how Lois Lane "evolves to fit what it would mean to be an intrepid journalist of each generation."

Article Summary Rachel Brosnahan praises how Lois Lane adapts as a journalist for each generation in DC's upcoming Superman film.

Warner Bros. released the Superman teaser, sparking excitement with its well-received online debut.

Challenges of modern journalism are explored through Lois Lane's evolving character in the new Superman movie.

Set for release on July 11, 2025, the Superman film features a star-studded cast led by Brosnahan and Corenswet.

Last month, Warner Bros. finally released the teaser trailer for the first big screen addition to the DC Universe, Superman. To say that people have been eager to see footage from this movie might be the understatement of the century. The last era of the DC Universe tried to kick things off with a Superman movie, and it didn't exactly go smoothly, and it was years of trying to build on that broken foundation. James Gunn and Peter Safran have a long-term plan in the works, and if this foundation is broken too, let's say it will be a rough couple of years as a DC fan. The teaser was exceptionally well received online, and the numbers on various media accounts were absolutely buckwild massive. So far, people seem pleased, but there are also six months for grumpy fanboys to get grumpy about something or another. They decided to do an event for the teaser trailer release, and the cast got to answer some questions about their characters. Rachel Brosnahan is our Lois Lane this time, and as she explained at the launch event (via ComicBook), she is so inspired by this character.

"I've always been inspired by this character. She's somebody who is ambitious and courageous and hungry and determined to get the greatest story almost at any cost," Brosnahan said. "I've always loved this character and was so excited by the opportunity to bring all of those things that have been true of her in every iteration."

However, for all the things that have stayed the same about Lois, plenty of them have changed, and that's the world around her. What it means to be a journalist now is very different from what it meant to be a journalist when the character was first created or even what it meant when the last iteration of the character was on the big screen. It sounds like Superman won't be trying to force Lois into a role that doesn't exist to anyone for the sake of character accuracy, but instead understanding what role a person like her would have if she were a working journalist today.

"One of the things I love about this character is that almost more than any other character in these comics and in the movies, she evolves to fit what it would mean to be an intrepid journalist of each generation or each decade that she's presented in," Brosnahan explained. "So, I think our challenge… Today, we're living in a world where print journalism, to some, is perhaps an endangered art form, and she's somebody who has dedicated her entire life to it. … I think as far as what else is different, you'll have to check out the movie to see, but I love that she's somebody who doesn't understand what the word 'no' means and it's motivating for her. We definitely see that side of her in this film."

An "endangered art form" is certainly one way to put it as I type this on a computer for a purely online publication. If the movie tried to make the Daily Planet exactly as it was in previous versions of Superman, it would have been a weird juxtaposition and felt incredibly out of place. The version of the Daily Planet we got in Man of Steel was already feeling a little out of place, and that was a decade ago. As someone in the industry, I'm personally really interested to see how Superman portrays this version of Lois Lane and what it means for her to be a journalist.

Superman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle), Jason Ballantine (the IT"films, The Flash) and William Hoy (The Batman).

Superman will be in theaters and IMAX nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!