Superman Star Says He's Hoping to Play Lex Luthor for a Long Time

Superman star Nicholas Hoult reveals his take on Lex Luthor's primary issue with the classic DC hero and if he'd be open to coming back.

Article Summary Nicholas Hoult discusses Lex Luthor's complex view of Superman as a potential threat to Earth.

The upcoming Superman movie introduces Lex Luthor without rehashing the typical origin story.

Hoult hopes to portray Lex Luthor for a long time, exploring multiple character directions.

The Superman film will hit theaters on July 11, 2025, with David Corenswet as the new Superman.

At this point, everyone knows that Superman and Lex Luthor will always be connected, whether they like it or not. And with the upcoming Superman film introducing Lex, we know that he's already poised to be a massive obstacle for Superman in this fresh story (which, thankfully, isn't going to be another comic book origin). Now, the actor attached to Superman's nemesis is revealing his character's point of view and if he intends to stick around post-Superman.

When addressing how his character perceives Superman as a massive threat to Earth (at MEGACON Orlando), Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult shares, "If someone had ultimate power and the ability to do anything, then what happens when what he does doesn't align with everyone's belief of what is right?" He later goes on to suggest that there's plenty of directions his character could go and that he's very much open to the ride. Hoult tells the outlet, "There is much I want to do with Lex. But I would hope that I get to play that character for a while"

Superman Complete Cast and Official Release Date

DC Studios' upcoming film Superman stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Additionally, the Warner Bros. film features Beck Bennett as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as reporter Ron Troupe. Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (who already appeared in Creature Commandos) and Alan Tudyk (in an undisclosed role) will also appear. The score will be composed by John Murphy.

Superman will arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025.

