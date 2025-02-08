Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, superman

Superman Star Rachel Brosnahan on Lois Lane, Film Being True to Comics

Superman star Rachel Brosnahan discusses taking on the role of Lois Lane, how the film stays true to the spirit of the comics, and more.

Though this weekend is bringing us a special look at writer/director James Gunn and DC Studios' David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman courtesy of Puppy Bowl XXI, we didn't have to wait that long to get some interesting insights into what we can expect. During Friday night's Critics Choice Awards, Brosnahan shared why having The Man of Steel back is as important now as ever before and the pressure that comes with taking on a role made famous by names such as Noel Neill, Margot Kidder, Teri Hatcher, and Amy Adams.

"We're living in a moment of so much turmoil, both here [and] abroad. There's a lot of challenges for everybody in all different pockets of the worlds right now. And for a lot of the complaints that people have sometimes about superhero movies, at their core, they're about the goodness of people and how good we can be to each other, how the pursuit of truth and justice really are the American way, and that courage and hope can carry us through," Brosnahan shared. "And so, I feel like this movie really encapsulates all of that. It's a hopeful superhero movie, which I feel like is so true to the comics. So, I'm excited for audiences to see it and hopefully have some fun and enjoy the ride with us."

In terms of taking on the role of Lois Lane, Brosnahan shared that her connection with the character began with the 1978 film. "I mean, I grew up loving the [Richard] Donner Superman movies, the Chris Reeve Superman movies, Margot Kidder. I mean, she's just a dream," the actress said. "So, I was definitely intimidated to step into this role but excited to pick up the mantle. And this team just loves this project, and it sounds like it should be a given, but it isn't always a given that people love what they're making to this degree. So, that's what I was looking forward to the most."

Here's a look at what else Brosnahan had to share about the upcoming film – including speaking with a number of journalists while prepping to play Lois Lane, the fans' reactions to the teaser trailer, and more:

Rachel Brosnahan teases James Gunn's 'Superman,' stepping into Lois Lane, and working with David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/XmdP8zZP39 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Rachel Brosnahan talks to THR about speaking to different journalists to help her develop the character of Lois Lane for #Superman at the #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/rwGbfwmlkl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 7, 2025 Show Full Tweet

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

