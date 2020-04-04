"Survive The Night": Poster Debuts For New Bruce Willis Thriller

Survive The Night is a new thriller film starring Bruce Willis as "Frank, a retired sheriff forced to rely on his former job's skills when two criminals on the run threaten the lives of those closest to him." Chad Michael Murray, Tyler Jon Olson, Shea Buckner, Lydia Hull and Jessica Abrams also star. This one is heading straight to digital release on VOD services May 22nd, and it looks like it could be a decent thriller. You can check out the trailer and new poster down below.

Survive The Night Trailer

Survive The Night is rated R. After his brother Mathias (Tyler Jon Olson) is mortally wounded in a botched robbery, Jamie (Shea Buckner) stalks trauma doctor Rich (Chad Michael Murray) from the hospital to his home. Jamie proceeds to hold Rich's wife and daughter hostage as he orders Rich to operate on his brother. This doesn't sit well with Rich who teams up with his estranged father, Frank (Bruce Willis), to ensure his family's safety.

It is still really strange to me to see bruce Willis films going straight to digital or DVD. He still feels like a huge star, maybe it is just because I remember going to see so many of his blockbusters in theaters. Sure, times are different, but it wasn't so long ago that a movie like Survive The Night would come out and be at least a modest hit at the box office. I guess we really aren't getting those in theaters anymore. Not that anything is opening right now at the moment, but I miss the middle of the road films being in theaters.

Survive The Night, starring Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Tyler Jon Olson, Shea Buckner, Lydia Hull, and Jessica Adams, will be available to watch on your preferred streaming service starting on May 22nd.