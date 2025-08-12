Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: swiped

Swiped: See The Messy Origins Of Tinder In The First Trailer

20th Century released the first trailer, poster, and images for Swiped, a biographical drama film about the messy origins of Tinder and Bumble.

This is something that we won't be able to say much longer; Swiuped is a direct-to-Hulu film that will be released later this year. It's another one of the semi-fictional retellings of a real event, and, in this case, it's the creation of Tinder and Bumble and how the apps came to take over the world of dating. Of course, much like The Social Network, the app boom was a lot like the dot-com boom in that there were a lot of ridiculous people running around with a ton of money who were likely in their early to mid-twenties on a good day. So, things got messy, as they always do, and getting into dating and hook-up apps is even messier. The 20th Century continues to be the Disney studio that gets shunted off to streaming the most, but you need to keep a steady stream of "I'm home on a Friday night and this looks like a good time, so why not" movies. The official trailer for Swiped was released along with a poster and three high-quality images. What is fun about this direct-to-Hulu film, and shows that Disney might have some faith in it, is the Toronto International Film Festival premiere.

Swiped: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

20th Century Studios' Swiped will debut exclusively September 19, 2025, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in all other territories. The film will hold its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9.

Inspired by the provocative real-life story of the visionary founder of online dating platform Bumble, Swiped introduces recent college grad Whitney Wolfe, played by Lily James, as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app (two, actually), paving the way to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire. Swiped is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and written by Bill Parker & Rachel Lee Goldenberg and Kim Caramele. The film also stars JacksonWhite, Myha'la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fodé, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, Coral Peña, and Dan Stevens. Jennifer Gibgot, Andrew Panay, and Lily James produce.

