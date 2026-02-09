Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Disclosure Day, disney, hoppers, Minions & Monsters, netflix, once upon a time in hollywood, Project Hail Mary, scream 7, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, super bowl, Super Bowl 60, the adventures of cliff booth, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, universal

Ranking The Big Game Trailer Debuts From Worst To Best

We ranked all the big movie trailer debuts from last night's big game. The lack of Marvel Studios was interesting, but Netflix won for sure.

Article Summary Ranking every Super Bowl trailer debut, from lackluster rehashes to surprise showstoppers

Marvel Studios skipped the big game, leaving fans surprised by their total absence from trailer drops

Netflix dominated with a jaw-dropping reveal for The Adventures of Cliff Booth, stealing the spotlight

Big brands delivered hits and misses, with horror and nostalgia standout in this year’s best trailers

Trailer debuts are the main reason to watch the Super Bowl these days, as the game is usually pretty uninteresting. Sometimes we get our first footage from some of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year, and sometimes we get complete surprises we weren't expecting. This year had some cringe ones, some that were mostly rehashes of what we have already seen, and yes, even one that nobody expected. Here we will rank them, from our least favorite to the one that had us pointing at the TV like Leonardo DiCaprio.

No Marvel Trailer Debuts At The Super Bowl Was Interesting.

First, how surprising was it that we got nothing from Marvel Studios? Sure, Avengers: Doomsday is still many months away, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day is coming in the summer, and Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is closer than that. It is not often that they sit it out completely, and it is surprising when they do.

The worst Super Bowl ad for a film has to go to The Mandalorian and Grogu "trailer". From the narration by Sam Elliot to the beer commercial vibe, this got it all wrong. I had forgotten this was even coming out this year, and this reminder didn't get me any more excited.

Minions & Monsters should be a fine film; who doesn't laugh at these things? But this gets a lower spot on the list for doing the "full trailer now online" thing that I hate. Just show us 30 seconds of jokes, and then let us watch online later. At least then I might remember, as I am not going to watch it until after the game. This was completely forgettable.

See Universal, as Disney did with Hoppers. Here is what the film is about, here are some jokes, boom. In and out in 30 seconds and way more memorable.

Amazon MGM also did the "Here is 30 seconds, see the rest online" thing, but those 30 seconds were exactly what Project Hail Mary needed. The people I was with got the reminder they needed and talked for a few more minutes after it aired about how good the book was. A perfect refresher.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie can put out as many clips of Yoshi as they want, and I will watch and enjoy all of them.

Scream 7 looked like a TV movie in its first full trailer, but since then the teasers have been great, and this one was the perfect amount of creepy. Horror, with as big a presence as it has had at the Super Bowl over the last few years, will never fail to amaze me.

Technically, this teaser for Supergirl debuted during the Puppy Bowl earlier in the day, but we will count it because, well, we love Krypto.

We still do not have a firm grasp of exactly what is happening in Disclosure Day, but Universal almost took home Best Super Bowl Film Trailer just by sticking this many stars in the trailer acting weird and the name Steven Spielberg on the screen.

But then Netflix stole the whole show away from the Super Bowl by debuting the first footage from their Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, The Adventures of Cliff Booth. Nobody knew this was coming, and the minute-long trailer featured tons of action, intrigue, and Brad Pitt slipping right back into the role that won him his Oscar. Directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino, this is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and it was the perfect introduction back to this world. Of course, Netflix didn't put this online, but I am sure you can find it if you look hard enough.

