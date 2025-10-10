Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, scarlett johansson, tangled

Tangled: Disney Eyes Scarlett Johansson For Key Role In Remake

Disney is still moving ahead with the live-action remake of Tangled, and is eyeing Scarlett Johansson for a key role.

Article Summary Disney is moving forward with a live-action Tangled remake after Snow White's disappointing box office.

Scarlett Johansson is being considered for the role of Mother Gothel in the Tangled adaptation.

Michael Gracey is attached to direct, with a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson based on the 2010 animated hit.

No official casting or greenlight yet, but Tangled remains one of Disney's most beloved modern classics.

Tangled was one of the live-action remakes that Disney has had a tough time cracking, and after the disappointment that was Snow White this past spring, it seemed like the project was put on the back burner. That is not the case, however, as Deadline reports that the film is very much still happening, and that they are eyeing Scarlett Johansson for the role of Mother Gothel in the movie, which is still being directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), based on a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and based on the 2010 animated feature. That animated film grossed over $600 million worldwide and has become a Disney staple ever since. Nothing official has been announced as of this time.

Tangled Is A Modern Disney Classic

In Tangled, "the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, and he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together they begin a whirlwind adventure." The voice cast for the original film included Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, and Ron Perlman.

This should be a lay-up for Disney, and it continues to shock me that ot is taking so long for this to get made. Tangled, along with Frozen and Moana, are easily the most-loved animated films from the studio in this century, and of the three, the easiest to transfer to live-action from a story standpoint. Yet here we are, still dealing with rumors and nothing greenlit. Snow White may have performed poorly, but Lilo & Stitch, another live-action property especially popular with this generation, did gangbusters just four months later. That seems to be the key; they need to stick to the Disney Renaissance era and leave the classics alone so the younger ones will care.

