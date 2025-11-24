Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: atomic monster, blumhouse, exorcist, Mike Flanagan, scarlett johansson

Scarlett Johansson Starring In Flanagan's Exorcist Film At Blumhouse

Scarlett Johansson has joined Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist film for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. Filming in New York starts soon.

This reboot marks a fresh start for The Exorcist franchise, separate from 2023's Believer movie.

Mike Flanagan is directing, writing, and producing, teaming with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster again.

Flanagan praises Johansson’s grounded performances, excited for a bold and terrifying new story.

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist film for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. The project was announced last year and will be filmed in New York City soon. "Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn't be happier to have her join this Exorcist film," said Flanagan. This is a brand-new start for the franchise and will not be a sequel to the 2023 film Believer. Flanagan is writing, directing, and executive producing the film through his Red Room Pictures. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek will produce and executive produce for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

Scarlett Johansson Is An Interesting Choice For This

"' The Exorcist' is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting." The director previously made three films with Blumhouse: Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," said Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of 'The Exorcist' and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Scarlett Johansson is an interesting choice for this role, but I am here for it. Flanagan knows what he is doing when it comes to casting his projects, and in my eyes, he can do no wrong. His latest film, The Life of Chuck, is one of my favorite films of 2025, and I am very excited to see what he has in store for the franchise to try and save it.

