TMNT Scoop From Tony Hawk: Reznor/Ross Handling Score For New Film TMNT: Mutant Mayhem will be scored by Oscar winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. We learned this news from...Tony Hawk.

TMNT fans may have a new reason to be excited about the new film Mutant Mayhem. According to Tony Hawk, the score will be by award winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The two have scored numerous films together now, and won an Academy Award for their scores to The Social Network and Pixar film Soul. So, if true, that is a big get. We let you know last week that a new trailer for the film should be dropping this week, so it can play in front of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Below you can read Hawk's quote that has people buzzing, from his podcast.

TMNT Fans Are Buzzing Alright

"Him and Atticus were working on 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' […] When I went there, they were working on the soundtrack to that movie that [co-writer, producer, and Bebop voice actor] Seth [Rogen] told us about." The TMNT news was then confirmed on Twitter by co-director of the film Jeff Rowe: "Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn't know existed. I don't have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much."

The TMNT voice cast is as follows: Micah Abbey will voice Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. will voice Michaelangelo, Nicolas Cantu will play Leonar, and Brady Noon will voice Raphael in this new animated film, with Seth Rogen voicing Bebop, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead; John Cena as Rocksteady; Jackie Chan as Splinter; Ice Cube as Superfly; Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut; Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil; Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman; Post Malone as Ray Fillet; Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko; and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Rogen is producing the film for his Point Grey Pictures along with Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe (Mitchells Vs. The Machines) and Kyler Spears.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is out on August 2nd.

