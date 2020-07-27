Tenet To Release Internationally Aug. 26th, Select US Cities Sept. 3rd

We all knew it was coming, but it seems that the world is officially moving on without the United States. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put nearly the entire world on hold, and we haven't seen new movie releases since March in major markets. As the rest of the world listened to experts, wore their masks, stayed home, and practiced social distancing, the United States decided that Your Racist Uncle On Facebook knew better than actual doctors. There has been a considerable pushback against remaining closed and wearing masks in the United States. So while the rest of the world started to flatten the curve and see their numbers drop, the United States has become a hot zone, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. The movie industry cannot sit on their hands waiting for one country to get its shit together, so we're being left behind. According to Variety, Warner Bros. has decided to move ahead with releasing Tenet in seventy international markets on August 26th and select US cities on September 3rd.

The markets that will see a Tenet release include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, and the United Kingdom. However, there is currently no plan to release in the second-biggest market, China. At the moment, Warner Bros. has not announced what select US cities will see a Tenet release, but we can assume that one of those cities won't be Los Angelas, which is currently in the middle of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Select markets in movie terms usually means Los Angelas and New York City, so perhaps New York City could see some sort of release, but those other cities are anyone else's guess. The movie market is divided into various tiers, and each city or market is a different tier. We could see Tenet open in less than a dozen cities in the United States. What does this mean for spoilers or piracy? Well, who knows, major movies usually leak when the United States gets releases before the rest of the world, so we're just going to have to deal with it the same way the rest of the world does; decide whether or not to pirate. As for spoilers? Well, let's hope the people in those seventy other markets decide to be nice and not flood social media with spoilers. That being said, the US does it to every other market, and this is our fault for being stupid, so maybe it's what we deserve.

As someone who misses the theatrical experience like one misses a limb, this is both bittersweet and enraging. On the one hand, this is the best way to keep the movie industry from collapsing in on itself. On the other hand, I hate every single one of you dumbasses who refuses to wear a mask when you go into Walmart to buy your Natty Light. Wear a mask.

Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.