Terrifier 2 Director Damien Leone Teases Not One, But Two Sequels

Terrifier 2 is expanding into 1500 theaters this weekend for Halloween as the ultra-gore fest continues its magical run in theaters. Screambox will be the exclusive home to stream the film starting on Halloween, with a Blu-ray release in December that will also include a special Steelbook edition. Starring David Howard Thornton as the homicidal maniac Art The Clown, the film also stars Lauren LaVera and Samantha Scaffidi. She reprises her role as Victoria Heyes from the first film, Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), and professional wrestler Chris Jericho. It was written and directed by Damien Leone. Leone sat down with Variety with a long interview, where he also teased the future of Art.

Terrifier Becomes The Newest Horror Franchise

When asked what the future holds, here is what he had to say: "I had a "Part 3" in mind when writing "Part 2." There are so many questions brought up in "Part 2" that are not answered, and that was part of the design because I know I'm going into a "Part 3." I pretty much have the entire treatment ready for "Part 3," but it's getting so big that it could potentially split into a "Part 4" because I wouldn't want to make another 2 hour 20-minute movie. So we'll see. My fear is that eventually the well is gonna run dry, we're gonna wind up jumping the shark, there will be nothing left to say with this character. It happens with a lot of franchises that I'm still a huge fan of. I've watched all these "Part 10s" and "Part 13s," but sometimes that could really ruin the entire franchise. For them to peter out or not have this satisfying arc or the movie goes in another direction, that could be devastating to your overall franchise. I want to try and avoid that."

I don't think they will have to worry about that. I do think it would be smart to take a long break in between, like with the original and the sequel, though. Terrifier 2 will be in 1500 theaters this weekend through Halloween and in Canada too!