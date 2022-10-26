Terrifier 2 Comes To Screambox On Halloween, Blu-ray In December

Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory box office sensation, is coming to your home soon. Screambox will be the exclusive home to stream the film starting on Halloween, with a Blu-ray release in December that will also include a special Steelbook edition. Starring David Howard Thornton as the homicidal maniac Art The Clown, the film also stars Lauren LaVera and Samantha Scaffidi. She reprises her role as Victoria Heyes from the first film, Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), and professional wrestler Chris Jericho. It is written and directed by Damien Leone. Check out the Steelbook down below.

Terrifier 2 Might Make You Throw Up In Your Living Room

"The uncut, ultra-gory, indie slasher film Terrifier 2 from Writer/Director Damien Leone (All Hallows' Eve, Terrifier) welcomes back David Howard Thornton as the demonic killer, Art the Clown, and introduces Lauren LaVera as Sienna, who is being hailed as the next Final Girl. Also returning is Samantha Scaffidi, who reprises her role as Victoria Heyes, with horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho also making appearances. Following his gruesome demise in the first film, a sinister presence has brought Art the Clown back to life to rein terror on the residents of Miles County in Terrifier 2. On Halloween night, he returns to the unassuming town and sets his sights on fresh prey: a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively."

"SCREAMBOX, which is powered by Bloody Disgusting, features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox, and screambox.com."