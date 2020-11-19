Tetris: Star Taron Egerton Falls into Place for Apple Film

Taron Egerton is set to be the line piece to help make Tetris come together for Apple. The Rocketman star is set to join the project where he'll play Henk Rogers, a Dutch video game designer who first secured the rights to distribute Tetris on consoles, where it found popularity, according to Deadline Hollywood. Rogers was involved in a dispute that arose over the franchise's copyright in the 1980s. Adding to the stack are Jon S. Baird (Stan & Ollie), who is attached to direct, and screenwriter Noah Pink (Genius).

Tetris Production Details

Deadline reports casting is finalizing on those playing Alexey Pajitnov, the Russian software engineer who created Tetris and businessmen Robert and Kevin Maxwell. Filming is scheduled to start in early December in Scotland. Egerton will reunite with Matthew Vaughn's Marv Films, which he also worked on the Kingsmen films. The company will handle producing and financing with Leonard Blavatnik's AI Film. Also producing are Unigram's Gregor Cameron and Gillian Berrie.

Egerton, who won a Golden Globe for his performance in Rocketman, lent his voice in the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. He's also in the UK animated series Moominvalley and in the audio drama The Sandman for Audible. The actor's currently recording for the animated feature Sing 2 for Universal. Tetris became one of the most ported video game titles of all time. It became intricate in the success of Nintendo's early success with its Nintendo Entertainment System and it became the bundled title with their portable console, the Game Boy. As of October 2020, sales of the game surpassed 495 million copies, according to Digital Trends. There are 70 million physical copies sold with half coming from the Game Boy. The vast majority come from mobile sales at over 400 million.