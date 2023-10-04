Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: eli roth, grindhouse, thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Gets A New Trailer And Poster, Releasing November

A new trailer and poster have been released for Eli Roth's Thanksgiving as the highly anticipated slasher film releases in one month.

Thanksgiving is coming after years of waiting, and the new trailer is here. Directed by Eli Roth from a script by Roth and Jeff Rendell, it stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks ("Walker"), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Nell Verlaque ("Big Shot"), Gina Gershon ("Chucky"), Tim Dillon and Rick Hoffman (Hostel). It is an extension of Roth's fake trailer from 2007's Grindhouse, which stole the show for some. We have been clamoring for the film to be made ever since, and Roth has kept his promise, as the film is releasing November 17th in theaters, just in time for the film's namesake holiday. Check out the new trailer and poster below.

Thanksgiving Can Only Be Good

We won here, horror fans. After fifteen years, many thought this would never, ever happen. Roth himself made that Thanksgiving trailer at a much different point in his life and career and could have just taken the compliments as the years went by and never done this. Instead, I expect this to be a love letter to the slasher genre and the lineage of holiday-themed films we have gotten over the years. Halloween, April Fool's Day, My Bloody Valentine, Black Christmas, Friday The 13th, New Year's Evil…now Thanksgiving will get its due.

To say that this has been maybe my most anticipated film of the year since it was confirmed it was coming would be an understatement. While the teaser doesn't have the same Grindhouse feel to it from that original fake trailer, it has many callbacks to it, and it looks like it will be a fun time at the theater for sure. This trailer cinches it: this is going to be the slasher film of 2023. November 17th cannot get here fast enough if you ask me. The only bad part is that it is not releasing in theaters ON Thanksgiving.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!