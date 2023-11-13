Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Fox, Movies | Tagged: 20th century fox, 20th century studios, james cameron, The Abyss

The Abyss Returns To Theaters For Special One-Night-Only Event

The Abyss: Special Edition has been remastered into 4K and is returning to theaters for a special one-night-only event on December 6th.

Article Summary Dive back into James Cameron's The Abyss with a 4K remastered Special Edition for one night on December 6th.

Experience this cult classic's pioneering effects and gripping story in theaters, a treat for new and old fans.

Tickets for the exclusive cinematic revival of The Abyss go on sale November 20th—don't miss out!

James Cameron invites fans to relive or discover The Abyss's deep-sea thrills in this unique event.

The theaters might be packed with new releases at this time of year, but that doesn't mean you can't take some time away from those big new releases to see something that came out a while ago. The Abyss, from the legendary James Cameron, was released in 1989 to critical acclaim. While the film didn't exactly blow everyone away at the box office, it brought in $90 million on a budget of about $45 million, but this was by 1989 standards. It has only become a bigger and bigger hit as the years have passed, and people have continued to praise the special effects and the story. There have been a few special edition releases since then, but you'll get a chance if you are too young to see the film in theaters. The Abyss: Special Edition, which has been remastered in 4K, is coming to theaters for a special one-night-only event on December 6th. Tickets for the event go on sale November 20th. In a press release about the release, Cameron said, "If you haven't seen the film before, this is the way to experience it, and if you have, it will be like the first time all over again. So, get out to the theaters and enjoy."

This is a classic, and there are plenty of millennials and even those who are Gen-X who might have been too young to go see this film when it was initially in theaters, so this is the chance to get that theatrical experience all over again. Cameron is someone who lives and dies by the theatrical experience, and you know he wouldn't be doing this event for The Abyss if the film didn't look absolutely incredible.

The Abyss: Summary and Cast List

In this underwater sci-fi adventure written and directed by James Cameron, a nuclear sub mysteriously sinks, and a private oil rig crew led by foreman Bud Brigman (Ed Harris) is recruited to join a team of Navy SEALs on a search and rescue effort. The group soon finds themselves on a spectacular life-and-death odyssey 25,000 feet below the ocean's surface, where they find a mysterious force that could either change the world — or destroy it. The Abyss stars Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Michael Biehn. The special one-night-only event will take place on December 6th.

The Abyss: Special Edition has been remastered into 4K and is returning to theaters for a special one-night-only event on December 6th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!