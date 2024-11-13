Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the amateur

The Amateur: Official Trailer, Poster, And 4 HQ Images Released

20th Century has released the official trailer, poster, and four high-quality images from The Amateur. It will be released in theaters on April 11, 2025.

The Amateur, previously delayed, originally planned for release this month, now set for April 2025.

Spy thriller highlights Rami Malek as a CIA decoder turned avenger, defying his non-threatening persona.

20th Century premiered trailer at D23 Brasil last weekend alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash.

20th Century is having an excellent year. For a little while, and even more so during the pandemic, it seemed like Disney didn't know what to do with this new arm of its studio. However, this summer, Disney dominated the box office for multiple months, and aside from Inside Out 2, all those films were connected to 20th Century. Even the films that didn't do as well, like The First Omen back in April, still did pretty damn well and didn't have a massive budget. Last weekend, at D23 Brasil, 20 Century promoted Avatar: Fire and Ash, which made sense, but the other film they decided to promote at that convention of all conventions was The Amateur. It's an espionage spy thriller where the nerd is the scariest person in the room because he doesn't look dangerous. They premiered the first trailer there, and no one seemed to say much. Today, 20 Century released the trailer, a poster, and two images to the public.

The Amateur is emerging from the depths of development hell since it was first announced that the book would get the big screen treatment in late November. At the time, Hugh Jackman was attached to a star, which seems to go against the entire premise of the story. It stalled out and didn't get any traction until early 2023. It was initially supposed to come out this month but was delayed to April 11, 2025, earlier this year.

The Amateur: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Amateur from 20th Century Studios stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Academy Award® nominee Laurence Fishburne (What's Love Got to Do with It). The all-new espionage thriller opens in theaters nationwide on April 11, 2025. Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne. The Amateur is directed by James Hawes. The screenplay is by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli based on the novel by Robert Littell. The film is produced by Hutch Parker, p.g.a., Dan Wilson, p.g.a., Rami Malek, Joel B. Michaels, with JJ Hook serving as executive producer.

