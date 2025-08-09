Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies | Tagged: dreamworks, film, The Bad Guys, The Bad Guys 2

The Bad Guys 2 Co-Director on a Possible Third Installment

The Bad Guys 2 co-director Pierre Perifel teases plans for a potential third film, saying the team has "tons of ideas."

Article Summary The Bad Guys 2 impresses with its fast-paced story, sharp animation, and clever humor in theaters now.

Co-director Pierre Perifel confirms the creative team has “tons of ideas” for a possible third movie.

DreamWorks’ franchise growth depends on fan enthusiasm and box office success for future sequels.

Returning favorites like Mr. Wolf and his crew drive speculation and excitement for Bad Guys 3.

DreamWorks' slick and spirited sequel The Bad Guys 2 may still be early in its theatrical run, but it's already generating strong buzz. Released in theaters on July 25, the follow-up to the 2022 animated heist hit is earning praise for its fast-paced storytelling, stylish animation, and clever humor—further solidifying the franchise as one of DreamWorks' more distinctive and crowd-pleasing series.

While early reviews have been positive, what's especially notable is how the film builds on the original without losing its core appeal. The return of Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, and their crew of charming ex-criminals seems to be landing with fans—and that momentum has sparked speculation about where the story could go next. Co-director Pierre Perifel even addressed the possibility of a third film in an interview with Variety, revealing that the team is already thinking ahead. Here's what we know.

The Bad Guys 2 Co-Director Has "Tons" of Ideas for the Next Film

"Definitely," Perifel tells the outlet, when asked about the potential for a third film. "The main thing is, will the audience love this? Is the audience going to be here? If the audience wants a third Bad Guys, we're already thinking. We have tons of ideas because this world is such a fantastic toolbox, and we've laid out thoughts on what a third could be."

It's definitely a promising sign for fans of the series—and a smart move for DreamWorks, which has seen consistent success with animation franchises in recent years. With a unique visual identity and a tone that appeals to kids and adults alike, The Bad Guys only continues to prove it has more stories to tell. Whether a third installment officially moves forward will likely depend, as always, on box office momentum and ongoing fan support—but for now, all signs point to optimism. The Bad Guys 2 is winning over new audiences, satisfying longtime fans, and just might be setting the stage for one more big score.

The Bad Guys 2 is in theaters everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!