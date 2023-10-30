Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: liongate, SAG-AFTRA Strike, the ballad of songbirds and snakes, the hunger games, the hunger games: the ballad of songbirds and snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Snags SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has snagged a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement so the cast can officially promote the film.

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has been going in force since the middle of July, and while there are talks that things could be wrapping up sooner rather than later, the release calendar doesn't wait for anyone. The release calendar of the fall, even more waits for no one. However, there have been some films that have managed to snag interim agreements so actors can promote the movie. So far, most of those agreements have gone to smaller films from studios like NEON and A24, but today, Lionsgate got one for one of its biggest releases of the year. According to Variety, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes has been given an interim agreement since Lionsgate is not part of the AMPTP, so that this agreement can be reached.

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is Lionsgate once again dipping its dose into the franchise that made it a ton of money so many years ago, and there does seem to be some hype for this film. The book got pretty good reviews, and many people spent 2023 re-reading the original books and talking about the experience of reading them as adults compared to reading them as children on social media and specifically on TikTok. It seemed like the stars were aligning before the strike, but now we know that the stars can at least attend the premieres, fan events, and any press opportunities that might come up in the next two weeks or so.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

