The Batman Has a Runtime of Just Under 3 Hours

Are we going to have a late winter or spring movie season with the spiking COVID numbers? It remains to be seen, but right now, it sounds like Warner Bros., in particular, doesn't have any plans to delay The Batman again. This is one of those movies that people have been talking about since it was announced, and no one is sure what to make of it. It seems that people are either excited about it, or they don't want anything to do with it. We'll have to see how the final numbers are should the movie make its March release date. We got the rating recently, and it's going to be a PG-13, which pissed some people off for some reason, and now we have a runtime, and this one is going to be long. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Batman has a runtime of two hours and fifty-five minutes, including eight minutes of credits. That is one of the longest theatrical superhero movies releases ever, with only Avengers: Endgame coming in six minutes longer. The problem with very long movies is that theaters can only have so many showings during the day. That didn't hurt the box office of Avengers: Endgame, obviously, and we'll have to see if it works against The Batman at all. The pacing is the thing that is really important when it comes to movies, not the actual length, and if the pacing is good, you won't notice the length for good or for ill.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald); Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave); Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld); John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America); Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther); and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022.