The Batman Part II: Production Starts Next Year, The Penguin Tie In

Director Matt Reeves has confirmed that The Batman Part II will head into production next year, and The Penguin will tie directly in with the film.

Article Summary Matt Reeves confirms The Batman Part II will start production next year, aligning with 2026 release.

The Penguin series will tie in directly with The Batman Part II, expanding the Gotham universe fans love.

Production delays are unsurprising; cast members hadn't seen a script by spring, making 2026 release logical.

Colin Farrell returns as The Penguin.

The Penguin show is looking to bring fans back to the specific corner of Gotham and the DC Universe we were introduced to back in 2021 with The Batman later this year. The show had a massive Saturday Hall H panel (via The Hollywood Reporter), which is about as close to "prime time" as you can get at San Diego Comic-Con. The cast and crew were all there to discuss the show, but director Matt Reeves also spoke about The Batman Part II. The movie was recently delayed from October 3, 2025, to October 2, 2026. That wasn't really surprising for anyone who was keeping up with the production of the film because, as of this spring, cast members were saying they hadn't even seen a script yet. Reeves took the time at the panel for the show to confirm that the movie will head into production next year. That makes sense for the 2026 release date, but we're also getting a little cinematic universe fun. The Penguin was obviously connected to The Batman, but Reeves confirmed that the show would tie directly into The Batman Part II, and that means we're going to be getting more of Colin Farrell in that buckwild insane makeup.

At the moment, we don't have much in the way of details with The Batman Part II. They teased a new version of the Joker at the end of the film, but that doesn't mean that the character will be making an appearance. It sounds like Jeffrey Wright is also set to return since he brought it up a couple of times during the awards season. Robert Pattinson has press commitments for Mickey 17 until the end of January, so it won't be until spring or summer that production will get off the ground.

