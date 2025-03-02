Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, avatar, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Avatar: The Way Of Water, film

Avatar: Fire And Ash Star Stephen Lang Teases a Complicated Return

One of the returning stars of the iconic Avatar franchise teases his character's complex journey in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Article Summary Iconic actor Stephen Lang teases a complex journey for his Avatar villain that weaves twists with evolving challenges and moral dilemmas.

Miles Quaritch confronts deep moral dilemmas and unforeseen pitfalls, reshaping his identity in shifting, unpredictable ways.

A layered narrative emerges, packing intense action, genuine emotion, and suspense that challenges Avatar’s established universe.

James Cameron expands the groundbreaking Avatar universe with innovative world-building and a focus on morally charged drama.

Ever since James Cameron's sci-fi epic Avatar hit theaters in 2009, the film (turned franchise) has managed to entice audiences with its unique world-building and a focus on morally charged narratives. In the process, these stories have been filled with action, emotion, and life-changing events, where every character has obstacles to overcome—including the menacing Miles Quarritch, who barely survived the events of Avatar: The Way of Water. Now, the actor who portrays the franchise's consistent villain is suggesting that the next story has the potential to explore the complications of his character's newfound identity.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Star Says His Character's Journey Isn't Straightforward

When speaking to Screen Rant about his character's return in Avatar: Fire and Ash, star Stephen Lang teased a complicated story for Miles Quarritch, explaining, "Well, I really can't say too much. My journey, the journey of Quaritch, will continue. It's not a straight journey; it's going to have bumps and pitfalls. This is my way of saying nothing; of course, you understand that. [Chuckles] What I can say is that there's a fundamental Quaritchness that I think will always be there. No matter what he goes through, no matter what happens, he will always be recognizably Colonel Miles Quarritch, unless he's not. But he's going to go through a whole bunch of stuff."

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by franchise creator James Cameron, features an ensemble cast that includes names like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin.

The third chapter of Cameron's popular Avatar story (which is currently planned as a five-film event) will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, from Disney's 20th Century Studios.

