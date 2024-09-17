Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: amc theaters, BlumFest 2024, blumhouse

BlumFest 2024 Takes Over AMC Theaters In 54 Cities In October

Blumhouse is partnering with AMC Theaters for this year's BlumFest, bringing some fan-favorites back to the big screen.

Article Summary BlumFest 2024 partners with AMC Theaters in 54 cities, with screenings every Wednesday starting September 25th.

Returning fan-favorites include Paranormal Activity, Insidious: Chapter 2, and Happy Death Day.

October 2nd features "Atomic Monster" night with a special screening of Lights Out.

Attendees enjoy giveaways, sneak peeks at future films, and discounted tickets.

BlumFest 2024 is coming, and AMC Theaters is this year's partner. Every Wednesday, starting September 25th and running through the end of October, six Blumhouse favorites will return to the big screen for one night only at AMC Theaters in 54 cities. This also includes a one-night takeover by Atomic Monster for a screening of Lights Out on October 2nd. Screenings will include giveaways, sneak peeks at future films, and discounted tickets. Each film will screen twice, once at 7 PM and another at 9 PM at the participating theaters. "This whole month is a love letter to Halloween and our fans, and we're grateful to our partners at AMC for joining us for BlumFest, our annual October celebration of all things Blumhouse. I can't believe we're already celebrating the 15th anniversary of Paranormal Activity because it feels like we're just getting started," said Jason Blum, Founder and CEO of Blumhouse. Previous BlumFest events included new trailers, film announcements, and more.

BlumFest 2024 Movies & Cities

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 – Paranormal Activity – written and directed by Oren Peli

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 – Lights Out – written by Eric Heisserer and David F. Sandberg and directed by David F. Sandberg

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 – Insidious: Chapter 2 – written by James Wan and Leigh Whannell and directed by James Wan

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – Happy Death Day – written by Scott Lobdell and directed by Christopher Landon

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 – The Black Phone – written by Joe Hill, Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, and directed by Scott Derrickson

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – Five Nights At Freddy's – written by Scott Cawthon, Seth Cuddeback and Emma Tammi and directed by Emma Tammi

Here is the full list of cities where a participating AMC Theater can be found: Atlanta (GA), Austin (TX), Baltimore (MD), Boston (MA), Charlotte (NC), Chattanooga (TN), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Columbus (GA), Columbus (OH), Dallas (TX), Denver (CO), Detroit (MI), El Paso (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Harlingen (TX), Hartford (CT), Houston (TX), Huntsville (AL), Indianapolis (IN), Jacksonville (FL), Kansas City (MO), Las Vegas (NV), Los Angeles (CA), Madison (WI), Miami (FL), Milwaukee (WI), Minneapolis (MN), Mobile (AL), Nashville (TN), New Haven (CT), New Orleans (LA), New York (NY), Norfolk (VA), Oklahoma City (OK), Orlando (FL), Peoria (IL), Philadelphia (PA), Phoenix (AZ), Pittsburgh (PA), Portland (OR), Raleigh (NC), Rockford (IL), Sacramento (CA), San Diego (CA), San Francisco (CA), Seattle (WA), Spokane (WA), St. Louis (MO), Tallahassee (FL), Tampa (FL), Tucson (AZ), Tulsa (OK), Washington, D.C.

For more BlumFest info, go here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!