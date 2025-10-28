Posted in: Batman, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Batman Part II, The Penguin

The Batman Part II Will Pick Up "A Few Weeks After" The Penguin

The Penguin star Colin Farrell has confirmed that The Batman Part II picks up a "few weeks after the show ended."

The Penguin season one is set about a week after The Batman and spans roughly six weeks in Gotham.

The Batman Part II has faced several release delays but is moving forward with Matt Reeves returning as director.

The first draft script for The Batman Part II is finished, with the film now slated for October 7, 2027.

The Penguin was one of those show concepts that felt like it was conceived in a boardroom, as it screamed everything wrong with the streaming era. However, the show we got was nothing short of brilliant and proved to even the naysayers that while the initial pitch of a show might seem like a shameless cash grab, that doesn't mean we won't get some excellent art out of it. Star Colin Farrell has spent most of the year talking about this show as it continued to bring in all sorts of awards, and while that is mostly behind him, people are still asking, even as he is now out promoting his new Netflix film, The Ballad of a Small Player. When asked if he thought that a second season was possible, he didn't sound overly optimistic about the entire thing, but the last part of the quote that you can pay attention to is that it gives us a timeline for when The Batman Part II is taking place.

"… That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had. And then [The Batman Part II] will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended. But I kind of bet against, but not by a wide mark."

So, the timeline appears to be that the events in The Batman took place over the course of about a week. Then, the events of the first season of The Penguin begin a week after The Batman. The show takes place over the course of about six weeks or so. Now we know that the second film picks up not long after the finale of the show. So, despite The Batman Part II taking a while to reach the big screen, the in-universe timeline is less than half a year.

The Batman Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of just pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date when everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we had some movement that would finally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a picture of a piece of paper with a Batman logo on it. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

