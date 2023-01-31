The Batman Sequel Gets An Official Title And Release Date The sequel to The Batman has snagged an official title and 2025 release date. We are getting a Batman movie and a Superman movie in the same year.

Today was the day of big for DC Studios as we got a ton of announcements regarding new movies and TV projects, along with some updates on projects still in varying production levels. Fans of The Batman got the good news that a sequel was on the way last year; Matt Reeves has been teasing us about the state of the screenplay in the last couple of weeks. We said, at the time, that it's a good thing that Reeves isn't done with the script yet because that means he isn't rushing and that no one at Warner Bros. Discovery is rushing him. 90% of the time, nothing good comes from a rushed script, and now we know just how much time Reeves and company will have to get this movie done. According to The Hollywood Reporter and its massive write-up on the DC Studios announcement, the sequel to The Batman has snagged an October 3, 2025 release date. October release dates for grim DC movies worked out well for Joker, so clearly, they are hoping it would work again. We also know the title, and it's not exactly the most creative, but it is straight to the point: The Batman Part II. That is the same year that Superman Legacy is set to be released.

"2025 is going to be a very big year for DC," crowed Safran. "Superman and Batman within the same year."

In terms of films like these two Reeves films, the two Joker films and the Black Superman project written by Ta-Nehisi Coates are all considered "Elseworlds" films now which are going to be separate from the primary DC universe.

"The bar is going to be very high for projects to be outside the DCU, the Elseworlds projects," explained Safran. "But every now and then there will be something that lives up to that."

There is still plenty to come from Reeves and his corner of the DC universe so for anyone thinking that this restructuring was going to mean the end of The Batman or anything connected to it, that isn't the case. They are just being placed in a different box, not better or worse just different, from the other DC properties.

The Batman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald); Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave); Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld); John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America); Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther); and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). The Batman was released on March 4, 2022.