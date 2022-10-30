Feed Me Features a Disarming Cannibal with a Sudeikis Drawl

On this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Adam Leader and Richard Oaks, the writers and directors of the new film Feed Me. XYZ Films will release the horror film on Digital and On Demand on October 27th, 2022. The film had its World Premiere on October 6th at Beyond Fest.

Say the producers:

Following the death of his wife a broken man spirals into an abyss of night tremors and depression and finds himself in the home of a deranged cannibal who convinces him to take his own life in the most horrific way imaginable. Feed Me follows Christopher Mulvin's character Jed, whose life is shattered when his wife, played by Samantha Loxley, suddenly dies and Jed feels directly responsible. Spiraling into an abyss of depression, he finds himself in a bar with deranged cannibal, Lionel Flack (Neal Ward, in a truly star making performance) who convinces him he can redeem himself through the glorious act of allowing himself to be slowly eaten to death.

Leader and Oaks talk about the response the film has gotten and the experience of watching audiences get into the thrills– there are moments in Feed Me that are so harrowing that a howling crowd, whether in a theater or on your couch, is probably the best way to experience it. Watching the film, you can't help but feel that Mulvin's character, Jed, could easily have found himself on a long road to healing but instead tragically falls in with this monster. Neal Ward's Lionel is a memorable creation, a London cannibal who sounds like Hannibal Lector by way of Ted Lasso, drawing and disarming (sometimes in more ways than one.) Sometimes the film can be hard to endure, but only because it's so well-made.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer: