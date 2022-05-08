The Bob's Burgers Movie: Cast Offers A Mother's Day Message & More

The Bob's Burgers Movie is less than three weeks away, and as May 27th approaches, the cast and 20th Century Studios have been prepping fans for it with themed videos and more. Recently, a released video for this Mother's Day included the main cast of the Belcher family themselves wishing fans a happy and healthy holiday with their own personal touch on the meaning of the moment.

"'The Bob's Burgers Movie' is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong."

A lot of motherly love from the cast of The Bob's Burgers Movie, as Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman wish a happy Mother's Day. Roberts, who voices Linda, has some issues with not receiving a personal message from co-stars as he is the mom of the show. In a hilarious couple of moments in the video, it's obvious how much the cast loves one another. This becomes even more obvious in their backstage Q&A that happened for the Bob's Burgers TikTok account during WonderCon 2022.

Answering about favorite moments from the show and times they loved a certain song, the cast of The Bob's Burgers Movie had a lot of fun at WonderCon as they reflected on a good amount as they gave their answers. They also ended up speaking both about who they each wish would be a guest voice on the series next and some love for Larry Murphy, who voices Teddy.

The Bob's Burgers Movie has also recently received a nice variety of themed videos released both for social media and as TV spots. The chaos, the Kuchi Kopi dolls, and Bob talking to his burgers as usual all make a nice appearance in these videos at some point. Each video gets the excitement for the big screen viewing of the film that much more real and intriguing to see if the family can save the restaurant.

The Bob's Burgers Movie is directed by Bernard Derriman and Loren Bouchard, written by Bouchard and Nora Smith, and produced by Bouchard, Smith, and Janelle Momary. Check the movie out when it heads only to theaters this Memorial Day, May 27th, 2022.