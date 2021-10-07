The Cast of The Matrix Explains How the Movie Changed Their World

There is no doubt in anyone's mind that The Matrix and its sequels changed moviemaking as we know it. The ramifications of that series are still being felt today, not only in cinema but also in popular culture. In the age of nostalgia, it's not surprising that we're getting another movie in the series. Now that the first trailer has dropped and some of the secrecy around the project has been lifted, we're finally starting to get some promo. On the official Twitter account for the movie, they released a featurette with the entire cast, both old and new, talking about how the movie changed their lives personally.

The cast of #TheMatrixResurrections look back at the impact of #TheMatrix. How did The Matrix change your world? Own The Matrix Trilogy on Digital today and watch The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max 12.22.21 pic.twitter.com/tRywwuS8D3 — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) October 7, 2021

From visionary filmmaker, Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.