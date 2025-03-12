Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the chronicles of narnia

The Chronicles of Narnia: Daniel Craig Has Been Offered A Role

Daniel Craig has reportedly been offered an unknown role in Netflix's new adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia.

A previous report revealed Charli XCX is in talks to play the White Witch.

Greta Gerwig is set to direct, following her success with Barbie, with filming expected to begin at the end of the year.

The first Narnia movie will have an exclusive IMAX release in Thanksgiving 2026 before debuting on Netflix.

We still haven't received any casting confirmations, but some more names are starting to be mentioned for Netflix's new adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia . Production is set to start at the end of the year, so we should receive casting confirmations sooner rather than later. The last we heard was the really interesting and unexpected casting report that Charlie XCX was in talks to be the White Witch, but this new one is a little more expected. Deadline is reporting that Daniel Craig has been offered a role in the film, though no one is sure what the role is. However, our best guess would be Aslan's voice unless they make Tummus much older. Craig just starred in Queer at the end of last year and is returning to the world of Knives Out at the end of this year with Wake Up Dead Man.

The Chronicles of Narnia And Adapting "Foundational" Pieces Of Media

Several book series are considered "foundational" when it comes to genres, and The Chronicles of Narnia is absolutely one of those book series. Between 2005 and 2010, three of the books were adapted to the big screen with pretty decent results. The books aren't massive the way that Dune is, so there wasn't a need to cut too much out, and they all have pretty definitive beginnings, middles, and endings, making them pretty ripe for adaptation. However, like all media involving children, the passage of time, delays, and dwindling box office returns got in the way of future movies.

Netflix acquired the rights to make more films and television series based on the books back in 2018, but it took quite a while for the streaming service to get anything off of the ground. Following the massive success of Barbie, it was pretty clear that director Greta Gerwig could do anything she wanted, but she signed on to do The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix. The last we heard about the production, they wanted to start production in 2024, but unless that happened while no one was looking, that didn't quite happen. We also don't know how Netflix is planning to adapt these books either. Much like Harry Potter or Percy Jackson, when you're doing a franchise where your cast is children, you are on a very strict timetable, or things start to get weird regarding aging. See all the jokes about the final season of Stranger Things. The first film will get an exclusive IMAX theatrical run during the Thanksgiving 2026 weekend, all launched on Netflix in December.

