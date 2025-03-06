Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: greta gerwig, the chronicles of narnia

The Chronicles of Narnia: Charli XCX Is In Talks To Join The Cast

According to reports, Charlie XCX is in the running to play the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia at Netflix.

Article Summary Charli XCX may portray the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's Netflix adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia.

Previous films featured Tilda Swinton, but Netflix seeks a fresh approach for Gerwig's vision.

Netflix acquired Narnia rights in 2018, planning films and series after Gerwig's success with Barbie.

Production could face challenges with child actors in the future; IMAX release set for Thanksgiving 2026 with Netflix debut in December.

Well, this is unexpected. The new Chronicles of Narnia films by director Greta Gerwing over at Netflix will be here before we know it, so it isn't that surprising to hear some casting rumors. What is surprising is the name going around for the White Witch. In the last round of movies, the always ethereal Tilda Swinton played the role. According to Deadline, it sounds like Netflix is looking in a different direction, which is fine; book purists don't freak out, and reportedly, singer Charlie XCX is in the running.

You know what? I'm just going to trust the woman who made a Barbie movie that made me ugly cry mere minutes into the film. If there is someone who can take The Chronicles of Narnia in a direction no one is expecting while also staying true to the series, it's Gerwig.

The Chronicles of Narnia And Adapting "Foundational" Pieces Of Media

Several book series are considered "foundational" when it comes to genres, and The Chronicles of Narnia is absolutely one of those book series. Between 2005 and 2010, three of the books were adapted to the big screen with pretty decent results. The books aren't massive the way that Dune is, so there wasn't a need to cut too much out, and they all have pretty definitive beginnings, middles, and endings, making them pretty ripe for adaptation. However, like all media involving children, the passage of time, delays, and dwindling box office returns got in the way of future movies.

Netflix acquired the rights to make more films and television series based on the books back in 2018, but it took quite a while for the streaming service to get anything off of the ground. Following the massive success of Barbie, it was pretty clear that director Greta Gerwig could do anything she wanted, but she signed on to do The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix. The last we heard about the production, they wanted to start production in 2024, but unless that happened while no one was looking, that didn't quite happen. We also don't know how Netflix is planning to adapt these books either. Much like Harry Potter or Percy Jackson, when you're doing a franchise where your cast is children, you are on a very strict timetable, or things start to get weird regarding aging. See all the jokes about the final season of Stranger Things. The first film will get an exclusive IMAX theatrical run during the Thanksgiving 2026 weekend, and it will launch on Netflix in December.

