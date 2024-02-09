Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the color purple

The Color Purple Will Hit Max Later This Month

The Color Purple garnered critical acclaim but struggled to find a theatrical audience. It will hit Max starting February 16th to try to find a new audience.

Article Summary Stellar reviews for The Color Purple remake didn't match box office results.

A lackluster $64M global take could see a rebound as it streams on Max.

Holiday cinema competition blamed for its underperformance in theaters.

Max subscribers can catch the critically acclaimed film starting Feb 16.

December was the month of musicals, as Warner Bros. Discovery released two within days of each other. While Wonka went on to do exceptionally well at the box office and earned pretty good reviews, The Color Purple remake was a slightly different story. The reviews were stellar across the board, as the film was hailed as a near masterpiece and complemented the original well. However, despite its record-breaking start on Christmas Day, it couldn't keep up that momentum with so much competition. So even with the critical acclaim and that strong start, the film only made $64 million at the worldwide box office. The film could get a second wind on streaming, however. There were so many movies in theaters during the holidays that families couldn't really afford to see more than one, but if you already have Max, there isn't any reason not to watch The Color Purple. According to Deadline, you won't have to wait much longer since the film will drop on Max starting February 16th.

The Color Purple: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple. This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King, The Burial of Kojo) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.

The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson (What Men Want, Hidden Figures), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker, Orange Is the New Black), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Fear the Walking Dead), Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, BlacKkKlansman), H.E.R. (Judas and the Black Messiah, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, Grown-ish), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard, If Beale Street Could Talk), and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (Maid, The Chi), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The executive producers are Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott, and Michael Beugg.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Harpo Films Production, an Amblin Entertainment Production, a Scott Sanders Production/a QJP Production, The Color Purple. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and opened in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023, and internationally on 18 January, 2024.

