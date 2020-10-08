The Craft: Legacy Director Talks Film's Timing, Original's Relevance

When The Craft was released in 1996, few realized how much the Andrew Fleming film became such a cult classic. Co-written by Peter Filardi, the original coven featured some of the most talented up-and-coming actresses in Robin Tunney (Sarah), Fairuza Balk (Nancy), Neve Campbell (Bonnie), and Rachel True (Rochelle). Twenty-four years later, writer and director Zoe Lister-Jones is building upon that with a new coven speaking with Cinemablend about how the original 1996 film affected her and its influence in Legacy.

The Cultural Impact of Andrew Fleming Film

"I think a story that centers around young people, young women specifically, coming into their power in today's current climate is really important to me," Lister-Jones said. "In terms of giving voice to narratives that sometimes have otherwise been marginalized. And really prioritizing representation and representing young people, and young women authentically. And really showcasing the struggles that young women are up against. And creating a world that feels current and fresh while still paying homage to everything that was so incredible about the original." The new Craft blends mix of established talent anchoring the film like Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny with fresh faces like Cailee Spaeny, Hannah Gordon, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna.

Reception, Reunion, and The Craft: Legacy Release

The 1996 film became a box office success making $55.6 million. The original four went on to successful careers, most notably with Campbell leading the Scream franchise now entering the fifth film. Three of the four, minus Balk, reunited for a special Halloween screening of the movie at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in 2013. The Craft: Legacy was initially planned as a theatrical release, but due to pandemic, Sony and Blumhouse opted to release the film On-Demand. The film comes out on October 28. You can check out the trailer below.