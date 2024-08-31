Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, film, lionsgate, rupert sanders, the crow

The Crow Director Shares His Thoughts About a Potential Sequel

The filmmaker behind the newest iteration of The Crow shares his thoughts on the possibility of making a sequel film.

After several iterations, a new cinematic version of the popular graphic novel The Crow has officially returned via Lionsgate — offering audiences a fresh entry point into the established property. Though, as of now, the film hasn't exactly managed to appease its hefty price tag, however, we do know the power of a cult following can lead to virtually anything. With that being said, and given the film's opening for more stories, the director of The Crow is now revealing that he isn't necessarily opposed to revisiting this world at some point in time.

While speaking to Variety, The Crow filmmaker Rupert Sanders explains his stance on sequel talks, revealing, "As far as his journey was, I love the idea of being able to move like Nightcrawler between the other world and this world, and how pulling people between, and the increased power of one side or the other — It's fascinating. There have been conversations about it, and my mind at the moment is a bit of a… I've given all I can creatively. But I'm sure a couple of weeks sitting around doing nothing after the film's been off my radar for a bit, I'll start to get the itch and start thinking, 'Maybe it could be…' But we'll see. If we're lucky enough to have those conversations, it would be great. And I'm sure that collectively, the team behind this could deliver something incredible for the next chapter."

The Crow Official Cast and Plot Details

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

