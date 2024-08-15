Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the crow

The Crow: The 'Opera House' Clip Released And 2 New Posters

Lionsgate has released a new clip and two new posters for The Crow. The film will be released on August 23rd and will spend one week in IMAX theaters.

Article Summary Lionsgate released a new clip and two posters for The Crow, set for an August 23 release with one week in IMAX.

The Crow faced development hell but wrapped production suddenly, with little promotion from Lionsgate.

Lionsgate missed hype opportunities at CinemaCon and San Diego Comic-Con, opting for minimal promotion.

Fans' expectations vary widely, with comments ranging from low optimism to skepticism about the film's impact.

Your guess is as good as ours as to whether or not The Crow will make any impact at the box office. The film has spent a significant amount of time in development hell, and it feels like it went from "this movie is actually happening" to "this movie has wrapped production" in a matter of days. Since then, Lionsgate has been weird about promoting it. They had a chance to possibly drum up some hype in April when the film was set to be released in June at CinemaCon by doing a screening. When the film was moved to August, they could have done a fan screening at San Diego Comic-Con, which could have also brought in some good press for the film. However, they didn't do any of that, and we've heard virtually nothing about this film. They released a new clip along with some new posters and a press release, pushing the fact that the film would spend a whole week in IMAX. That might be one of the weirdest flexes I've seen a studio try to spin in a while, but here we are. Some of the comments underneath the clip are all right, with people setting their expectations somewhere between "the ground" and "the seventh circle of hell," which is on brand for this film.

The Crow: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of The Crow in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow, directed by Rupert Sanders, stars Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, and Danny Huston. It will be released on August 23rd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!