The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie: Final Trailer, Poster

The final trailer and poster for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie have been released. The movie will be released in theaters on March 14th.

This marks the first fully-animated feature-length film in Looney Tunes history.

The film stars Porky Pig and Daffy Duck in a comedic alien invasion adventure.

Ketchup Entertainment releases the movie in theaters on March 14, 2025.

It seems weird that this might be the first time you are hearing that a new Looney Toons movie is coming out in less than a month. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie premiered at the Annecy Internation Animation Film Festival last June to positive reviews, but a reminder that these are festival reactions and tend to be more extreme. However, Ketchup Entertainment, who are distributing the film, has released the final trailer and a poster, and we have a ton of images so you can see what you're in for. It's Looney Toons, and considering how we're all still lamenting the loss of Coyote vs. Acme, there are still good things on the horizon.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

That's not all folks! From Ketchup Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation, director Pete Browngardt, and the creative team behind the award-winning Looney Tunes Cartoons comes The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, a brand new buddy comedy starring one of the greatest comedic duos in history–Porky Pig and Daffy Duck! This richly-crafted, hand-drawn 2D animated adventure marks the first fully-animated feature-length film in Looney Tunes history, told on a scope and scale that's truly out of this world.

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck venture to the big screen as unlikely heroes and Earth's only hope when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Faced with cosmic odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)… that is if they don't drive each other totally looney in the process.

Featuring the voices of acclaimed actors Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, Peter MacNicol, Wayne Knight, and Laraine Newman with the laugh-out-loud gags, vibrant visuals, and beloved characters that make the Looney Tunes so timeless and iconic. Ketchup Entertainment will release The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie wide in theaters on March 14, 2025.

