The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie Gets A Streaming Date

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie has the opportunity to find a new fanbase as it makes its Max debut later this month.

Article Summary The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie streams on Max starting June 27 in the U.S.

The film had a turbulent path to release after Warner Bros. nearly shelved it completely.

Ketchup Entertainment stepped in, also assisting with the upcoming release of Coyote vs. Acme.

Max previously removed Looney Tunes content but is now bringing this new animated feature to audiences.

The fate of Looney Tunes is all over the place. One day, it seems like they are on their way out, and no one will be able to see these classic cartoons again as Max systematically removes all traces of them. Then people got super excited, a film that Warner Bros. almost didn't release, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, found a distributor and was coming to theaters. Then, no one went to see it in theaters. People were up in arms about the fate of Coyote vs. Acme, rightfully, for months, and now Ketchup Entertainment, the same company that saved The Day the Earth Blew Up, is also saving Coyote vs. Acme. Will that film see the same lukewarm box office reception?

It's too early to tell, but The Day the Earth Blew Up is getting the chance to find a new fan base. Even though Max removed Looney Tunes from its service, according to Deadline, The Day the Earth Blew Up will make its Max debut in the U.S. on June 27 and on HBO linear at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

That's not all folks! From Ketchup Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation, director Pete Browngardt, and the creative team behind the award-winning Looney Tunes Cartoons comes The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, a brand new buddy comedy starring one of the greatest comedic duos in history–Porky Pig and Daffy Duck! This richly-crafted, hand-drawn 2D animated adventure marks the first fully-animated feature-length film in Looney Tunes history, told on a scope and scale that's truly out of this world.

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck venture to the big screen as unlikely heroes and Earth's only hope when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Faced with cosmic odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)… that is if they don't drive each other totally looney in the process.

Featuring the voices of acclaimed actors Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, Peter MacNicol, Wayne Knight, and Laraine Newman with the laugh-out-loud gags, vibrant visuals, and beloved characters that make the Looney Tunes so timeless and iconic. Ketchup Entertainment will release The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie wide in theaters on March 14, 2025.

