The Deer Hunter Hits 4K For First Time From Shout Factory

The Deer Hunter is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time. Shout Factory will release the film under its Shout Selects banner on May 26th. The release is two discs, the first being a 4K disc and the second a regular Blu-ray. The film won five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Christopher Walken, Best Sound, and Best Film Editing. The Deer Hunter was named the 53rd best film of all-time on the AFI 100 list, and has been featured on numerous best of lists over the years. The film has also been preserved by the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1996. Check out the new cover art below.

The Deer Hunter Special Features

Lots of new special features are included on this release of The Deer Hunter. These include new interviews with the crew of the film, commentaries with the films cinematographer, deleted scenes, and more. A bit of a bummer that the heavy hitters from the cast are missing, but that is not the main thrust of this release. The full list of features is below.

DISC 1: 4K UHD – Feature Film

· Audio Commentary with cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond and journalist Bob Fisher

DISC 2: Blu-Ray – Feature Film

· NEW We Don't Belong Here – an interview with actor John Savage

· NEW The War At Home – an interview with actress Rutanya Alda

· NEW A National Anthem – an interview with producer Michael Deeley

· NEW This is Not About War – interview with post-production supervisor Katy Haber and Universal Marketing executive Willette Klausner

· Audio Commentary with cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond and journalist Bob Fisher

· Interview with film critic David Thomson

· Deleted and Extended Scenes

· Theatrical Trailer

· Radio Spots

· Still Gallery

One of the Most Important Films Ever Made

The Deer Hunter is possibly the best war film ever made. To think that there are people who may pick this up and watch it for the first time is mind-boggling. Even with the tough subject matter, in 4K the film is going to look absolutely gorgeous, and this has leaped to the front of my most anticipated disc releases of the year. You can preorder the release direct from Shout here. If you order now, you can get a poster of the new cover art as a bonus as well.