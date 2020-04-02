"The Evil of Frankenstein" Blu-ray Coming in May From Scream Factory

The Evil of Frankenstein will see release on Blu-ray from Scream Factory on May 19th. Released by Hammer in 1964 and starring Peter Cushing, the disc will feature a ton of special features. Those will include three new featurettes, a new commentary with film historian Constantine Nsar, the tv version of the film, the pilot for the television show Tales of Frankenstein, a making of documentary, and more. The main feature will feature a new 4K scan of The Evil of Frankenstein. Check out the Blu-ray cover and release details below.

The Evil of Frankenstein Blu-ray Specs

Horror great Peter Cushing stars in this fantastic tale as the monster's creator, Baron von Frankenstein, determined to bring the creature back to life. Long thought destroyed, Dr. Frankenstein's creation is discovered frozen alive and resurrected in his laboratory. Unfortunately, the creature's mind is dormant and, much to the Baron's horror, he finds that only a hypnotist can order the creature to do his unfathomable bidding now.

NEW 4K scan of the interpositive

NEW Audio Commentary with filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr

NEW The Men Who Made Hammer: Freddie Francis

NEW an interview with assistant director William P. Cartlidge

NEW an interview with actress Katy Wild

TV version of THE EVIL OF FRANKENSTEIN (from the best available 16mm print)

The Making of THE EVIL OF FRANKENSTEIN – Narrated by Edward de Souza and featuring interviews with Wayne Kinsey, Caron Gardner, Hugh Harlow, Pauline Harlow, Peter Cushing and Don Mingay

A moment with actress Caron Gardner

TALES OF FRANKENSTEIN TV Pilot

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

This has always been one of my favorite Hammer films, it is just a ton of fun to watch, as you can see from the above trailer. Anytime I can get a 4K transfer of a classic Peter Cushing Hammer film is alright in my book. You can preorder this release now here, and Scream Factory is including print of the new cover art while supplies last if you order from them.