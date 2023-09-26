Posted in: Blumhouse, Clip, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, The Exorcist: Believer, universal

The Exorcist: Believer Offers A Sneak Peek, As We Are One Week Away

The Exorcist: Believer comes out in one week, and a new sneak peek has been released by Universal and Blumhouse.

The Exorcist: Believer is opening in theaters next Friday, October 6th, and today, we have a sneak peek of the film released by Universal and Blumhouse.This one stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia O'Neill, and Ellen Burstyn. It is the first of what is being planned as a new trilogy of Exorcist films. The film has moved its release date to October 6th to avoid the hurricane that is the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film. You can see the new sneak peek down below.

The Exorcist Returns To Theaters 50 Years Later

Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 6th, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls), on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O'Neill) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

I am on record as being an Exorcist hater, though I liked the third one. I have watched all of the trailers and clips as they have been released for The Exorcist: Believer many times, and I am sold now for some reason. I think this will be good. It better be for Blumhouse's sake, at least.

The Exorcist: Believer opens in theaters on October 6th.

