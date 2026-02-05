Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: laurence fishburne, The Exorcist

The Exorcist: Laurence Fishburne Is Latest To Join The Cast

The Exorcist keeps adding to its cast, as Laurence Fishburne becomes the latest addition to the cast. Filming begins next month.

Director Mike Flanagan brings fresh vision to the franchise, writing and helming the new film.

Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jacobi Jupe round out the star-studded cast.

This reboot is not a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer and aims to revive the classic horror series.

The Exorcist is getting ready to start production in New York with Mike Flanagan behind the camera, and today, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek, and Universal announced that accomplished actor Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast. He joins Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jacobi Jupe, who also star in the film, which Flanagan wrote. Production is set to start in March in New York City. This is a brand-new start for the franchise and will not be a sequel to the 2023 film Believer. Flanagan is also executive producing the film through his Red Room Pictures. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek will produce and executive produce for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

The Exorcist In New York

"'The Exorcist' is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting." The director previously made three films with Blumhouse: Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," said Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of 'The Exorcist' and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Flanagan knows what he is doing when it comes to casting his projects, and in my eyes, he can do no wrong. His latest film, The Life of Chuck, was one of my favorite films of 2025, and I am very excited to see what he has in store for the franchise as he seeks to save it. Adding a cast of this caliber can only enhance the film's standing and expectations, which are already sky-high.

The Exorcist will return to theaters on March 17, 2027.

