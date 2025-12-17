Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, Jacobi Jupe, Mike Flanagan, scarlett johansson, The Exorcist

The Exorcist: New Blumhouse Film Adds Lead To Join Johansson

Another actor has signed on to star in Mike Flanagan's new movie in The Exorcist franchise. Production is set to start in March on the film.

Article Summary Mike Flanagan directs a new The Exorcist film at Blumhouse, starting production in New York this March.

Scarlett Johansson leads the cast, joined by Jacobi Jupe, likely playing her son and the film’s possessed victim.

This fresh Exorcist installment is not a sequel to 2023's Believer, but a complete relaunch of the franchise.

No release date yet, but Flanagan promises a bold, terrifying new vision for The Exorcist universe.

The Exorcist is continuing at Blumhouse and Universal with Mike Flanagan directing and Scarlett Johansson starring. We may now know who is being possessed in the film, as Hamnet actor Jacobi Jupe has been cast in the film, more than likely as Scarlett's son. The casting was reported by THR. Production is set to start in New York in March. This is a brand-new start for the franchise and will not be a sequel to the 2023 film Believer. Flanagan is writing, directing, and executive producing the film through his Red Room Pictures. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek will produce and executive produce for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

The Exorcist In New York

"' The Exorcist' is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting." The director previously made three films with Blumhouse: Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," said Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of 'The Exorcist' and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Flanagan knows what he is doing when it comes to casting his projects, and in my eyes, he can do no wrong. His latest film, The Life of Chuck, is one of my favorite films of 2025, and I am very excited to see what he has in store for the franchise to try and save it. No official release date has been set for the new film in the The Exorcist franchise. My best guess is that we may see it in spring 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!