Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: David Leitch, ryan gosling, The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy: Dragging Ryan Gosling Across A Bridge At 30MPH

The Fall Guy director David Leitch and star Ryan Gosling go into detail about a stunt where Gosling is dragged across a bridge at 30MPH.

Article Summary Ryan Gosling performs daring stunts in The Fall Guy, including a high-speed drag across a bridge.

Director David Leitch, a stunt pro himself, praises Gosling for his commitment and for honoring stunt doubles.

Gosling describes the surreal experience of filming stunts early in the morning with limited preparation.

The Fall Guy team shows deep respect for stunts, aiming for an authentic portrayal that's already earning praise.

The Fall Guy is a movie about stunts and stunt performers, but that doesn't mean that star Ryan Gosling didn't get his hands dirty, either. There are lots of reasons that actors don't do their own stunts, but some of them do like to do stuff when they can. According to a new interview with Total Film, Gosling was game for several of the set pieces. One of them included dragging Golsing across the Harbour Bridge in Sydney at 30 miles per hour. Director David Leitch, who also has a background in stunts, spoke about how Gosling was ready to do what he could while also accepting when it was time for the doubles to come in and do the work.

"Ryan was game, obviously, to do a lot of things," says Leitch. "We dragged him across the Harbour Bridge at 30 miles an hour. We put him on top of a truck and drove through the streets of Sydney. He was really game to do these stunts. But what was even fresher was that he understood the big picture and was also really gracious in celebrating the doubles that were making him look good and wanting to celebrate them in the movie itself. He did some really big stuff. That opening descender, to be candid, was no joke… It's 180ft, I think, or 185ft. It's just pretty intimidating."

Golsing spoke about the specific stunt where he was being dragged across the bridge and how they didn't really have much time to get the right take, even practice. "That was not something you could really practice, obviously, because we couldn't get access to the bridge, and we only had access for like an hour," Gosling explained. "It was really smartly scheduled because it was at 6:30 in the morning or something. So I was barely awake. And I showed up and just got dragged across the bridge a few times, and then went back to my trailer to sleep. And I thought, 'That was a weird dream I was having. Or was it a nightmare?' [laughs]" You have to imagine that a lot of filmmaking is surreal, but there has to be something really strange about doing these big stunts and then just going back to bed like it's not a big deal. Everyone involved with The Fall Guy seems to have such respect for the stunt industry and wants to make this movie look fantastic, and if the early reviews are anything to go by, all of this hard work and love paid off. We'll have to see how reactions change once more people can see the film in a few weeks.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!